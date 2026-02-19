February 19, 2026 4:05 PM हिंदी

India successfully conveys importance of inclusive AI: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Accenture CEO Julie Sweet on Thursday said that the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ in India has successfully conveyed the importance of inclusive growth as well as inclusive AI.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Summit here, she said it “has been a great recognition of the importance of countries coming together, private sector and the public sector, and it's really been a great testimony to the importance of India as well.”

At the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, the government announced the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments, a landmark outcome of the summit that brings together leading frontier AI companies and India’s domestic innovators to advance inclusive and responsible artificial intelligence.

“One of the themes of the summit has been the importance of inclusive growth and inclusive AI, and I think the fact that there are so many people here from around the world,” shows the importance of the country,” Sweet noted.

The Summit witnessed a global meet of world leaders and Big Tech CEOs centred around the high-level opening ceremony of the Summit at Bharat Mandapam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony set the tone for the Summit’s focus on responsible innovation, scientific advancement, and international collaboration in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence.

According to an official statement, the participation of global political leaders, multilateral institutions, and technology pioneers at the Summit inaugural session underscored the Summit’s stature as a defining platform for shaping the trajectory of Artificial Intelligence in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving world.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, described AI as the next foundational infrastructure, with transformative potential comparable to steam engines, electricity, and the internet.

He highlighted India’s digital public infrastructure achievements and positioned AI as a strategic national capability built across the full stack, from chips and systems to energy and applications.

