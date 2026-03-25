India set to begin SAFF U20 campaign against rivals Pakistan

Male (Maldives), March 25 (IANS) The India U20 men’s team will begin their SAFF U20 Football Championship campaign with a high-octane clash against Pakistan at the National Football Stadium in Malé on Thursday. An India-Pakistan encounter always carries added intensity, and with crucial group-stage stakes on the line, the opening fixture promises both drama and significance.

Understandably, the Young Colts arrived in the Maldives capital on Monday and quickly shifted their focus to preparations for the tournament. Placed in Group B alongside Pakistan and Bangladesh, India face a tight schedule in a three-team group where every point is vital. India will meet Bangladesh in their second match on March 28. With only two fixtures in the group, a single victory could prove decisive in securing a place in the semi-finals.

The stakes were heightened further after Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the first Group B encounter. That result means Pakistan enter Thursday’s match needing a win to keep their knockout hopes alive. India, therefore, can expect a determined opponent, making the contest rather tricky despite their strong credentials.

India U20 coach Mahesh Gawali emphasised starting the tournament on a positive note. “India versus Pakistan is always a big match, but for us, we are treating it like any other game. Every match is important for us. So the focus is on starting the tournament well and making a positive beginning. At the same time, we need to be cautious and play with composure and discipline,” Gawali said ahead of the match.

India, though, come into the tournament as one of the favourites, carrying an impressive pedigree in the age-group competition. The Blue Colts are four-time champions, having lifted the title in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025. That history brings both confidence and expectation, and the current squad will look to continue the winning tradition. “We do have some experienced players in the squad, but this is a fresh start for everyone. Football does not go by history. What you do on the day matters. So, we have to stay focused and perform well,” said Gawali.

The championship also serves as preparation for the upcoming AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, but the focus within the Indian camp remains firmly on the immediate challenge. “We want to take it match by match and do our best in this competition,” said Gawali.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are known for their physical style of play and will aim to use their strength to disrupt India’s rhythm. At the same time, many of their players are only in their second international appearance, which means the side lacks experience at this level. “Pakistan are a decent side. They gel well and have good young players. But we will try to give our best,” said Gawali.

Pakistan coach Shahzad Anwar remains wary about the challenge India will pose on Thursday. “Our boys will be playing their second international match, and India are a tough and experienced team. So, you can understand,” Anwar said.

With rivalry, qualification stakes, and momentum all in play, Thursday’s encounter promises to set the tone for Group B.

--IANS

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