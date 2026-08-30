India set to begin AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifying campaign against Syria

Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Aug 30 (IANS) The India U20 men's national team will begin their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers campaign against Syria at the Do'stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Monday.

Drawn in Group B alongside hosts Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, India enter the qualifiers with the objective of returning to the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time since 2006. The Blue Colts have a proud history in the competition, having shared the title with Iran in 1974, but have not qualified for the tournament in the past two decades.

With only the group winners and the seven best runners-up across all eight groups making it through to the Asian Cup, the opening fixture against Syria therefore presents an important first step for head coach Mahesh Gawali and his side.

“The first match is always important, especially in a qualifying competition. We have prepared well, and the players are focused. Our approach is to take it one game at a time, stay disciplined and give our best on the pitch. We know what we want to do, and now it is about executing our plans well," said Gawali.

India came agonisingly close to qualification in the previous edition. In the 2025 qualifiers, the Blue Colts missed out on a spot as one of the best runners-up on goal difference. The 2007-born defender Malemngamba Singh Thokchom is the only player from that batch in the current squad.

The team has had an extended preparation period for the campaign. Trials began in June, followed by a continuous camp, giving the coaching staff considerable time to assess the players and work on the team's tactical approach. In August, India also played four international friendlies — two each against Singapore and Yemen. They defeated Singapore twice (3-0 and 1-0), drew 0-0 with Yemen, and secured a 1-0 victory in the second match against the West Asians.

“The friendly matches were useful for us because we were able to assess the team, understand where we can improve and give players the opportunity to play together. The main objective was to be better prepared for the qualifiers, and I feel the games have helped us in that process," said Gawali.

India arrived in Tashkent on August 27, giving the squad several days to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the opening fixture. The Blue Colts have held two training sessions so far, on August 28 and 29, and will have their final session on Sunday evening ahead of the opener.

Afternoons in Tashkent have been hot and sunny, while temperatures become considerably more comfortable after sunset. The city's continental climate means the difference between daytime and evening conditions is noticeable, making acclimatisation an important part of the team's preparation.

India's first opponents, Syria, are a side the Blue Colts have encountered only twice before in competitive football at this level. Both meetings came in the AFC Youth Championship (U19) — a 1-0 defeat in 1996 and a 2-1 loss in 2004.

Now coached by Netherlands' Arno Buitenweg, Syria's presence also makes for a demanding opening assignment, with India aware that there will be little margin for error in a group that also contains Uzbekistan and Bangladesh.

"Syria are a good team with experience at this level, and we respect them. We have studied them and have an idea of what to expect, but our main focus will be on our own game. We need to be organised, especially without the ball, and make the most of our opportunities when they come. It will be a competitive match, and we have to stay focused for the full 90 minutes," said Gawali.

Syria come into the qualifiers with a strong pedigree at this level, having won the AFC U19 Championship in 1994. They have also been regular participants in recent editions, qualifying for the last two AFC U20 Asian Cups, making them a challenging opponent for India in the opening fixture.

--IANS

hs/