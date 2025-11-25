November 25, 2025 5:55 AM हिंदी

India sends 1st contingent to WorldSkills Asia to showcase global skills excellence

India sends 1st contingent to WorldSkills Asia to showcase global skills excellence

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) India officially held the send-off ceremony for its first‑ever contingent to the WorldSkills Asia Competition, sending 23 competitors and 21 experts to compete at the two-day continental competition in Chinese Taipei from November 27, the government said on Monday.

The candidates will showcase their excellence in new-age and traditional skills, including IT technologies, mobile robotics, mechatronics, CNC milling, web development, automotive repair, fashion technology, graphic design and beauty therapy, according to an official statement.

The Indian contingent will participate in the event with over 500 competitors across 38 skill categories, representing nearly 40 Asian member and guest countries.

The delegation, led by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will compete in 21 skill categories on the international stage against Asia’s most skilled young professionals, showcasing India’s growing strength in global skills excellence, the statement said.

The competitors were selected through a rigorous, multi-tier national process in the India Skills Competition 2024, the country’s largest skill championship organised by NSDC.

They further underwent intensive training with industry partners over the past five months, who provided advanced labs, simulators, expert coaches, and real-world problem-solving environments to sharpen technical precision.

WorldSkills India also conducted an intensive four-day team-building and readiness program featuring psychometric assessments, grooming and communication sessions, neurotherapy and mindfulness practices, nutrition counselling, art and music therapy, and travel readiness workshops.

“The young competitors participating in World Skills Asia embody India’s rising strength as a global skills leader," said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS Education.

India’s participation in the event highlights the nation’s commitment to global standards, international benchmarking, and world-class technical education under the Skill India Mission, with NSDC playing a pivotal role, the statement noted.

--IANS

aar/khz

LATEST NEWS

Hugh Jackman opens up on returning as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman opens up on returning as Wolverine

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra: Your soul will live through your films

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Dharmendra: Your soul will live through your films

India to convene Global South Biosecurity Conference as BWC marks 50 years

India to convene Global South Biosecurity Conference as BWC marks 50 years

Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists with Rs 48 lakh bounty surrender in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists with Rs 48 lakh bounty surrender in Sukma

New labour reforms to strengthen worker rights, improve ground-level outcomes: Trade unions

New labour reforms to strengthen worker rights, improve ground-level outcomes: Trade unions

Hungary's Gabor Benedek becomes new longest-living Olympic gold medallist after former Soviet footballer Nikita Simonyan dies aged 99.

Hungary's Benedek becomes new longest-living Olympic gold medallist

Bengal: Man held on charges of sexual relations with woman on fake promise of marriage

Bengal: Man held on charges of sexual relations with woman on fake promise of marriage

Explore Kutch: Where nature, culture, and history come alive

Explore Kutch: Where nature, culture, and history come alive

Ayodhya abuzz as PM Modi set to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya abuzz as PM Modi set to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple tomorrow

When Salim Khan spoke about his 65-Year bond with Dharmendra: 'Both of us have seen a lot of struggles'

When Salim Khan spoke about his 65-Year bond with Dharmendra: 'Both of us have seen a lot of struggles'