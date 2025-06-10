India saw massive infra boost under PM Modi in last 11 years: NSE CEO (IANS Interview)

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said on Monday that there has been a huge infrastructural transformation in the country in the last 11 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the respect of Indians in foreign nations has also grown multifold due to the overall development at the domestic level.

Speaking to IANS, the NSE chief said that "During PM Modi's tenure, the country's infrastructure, like ports, roads and airports etc., has taken a new dimension, which has helped drive the overall development of the country."

"When we go abroad, we get better respect now," he mentioned.

Describing PM Modi's tenure as historic, Chauhan said that the last 11 years under PM Modi have been a significant period in the history of independent India.

"Hundred years from now, people will say the era of PM Modi was the greatest one, and I am sure that the Prime Minister will be able to serve the country easily for the next 10-20 years," the NSE CEO told IANS.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO, Chauhan said the exchange has sought a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the capital markets regulator.

After getting the NOC, "we will prepare our draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and then, we will send it back to the SEBI. After that, they will take their time to approve it", said Ashish Chauhan.

Recently, the NSE Managing Director had said that India has emerged as the Information Technology (IT) capital of the world. Also, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been a pioneer in using the vast digital public infrastructure, helping millions of people to trade through its high-tech digital platform.

Chauhan stressed that NSE pioneered technology at the time of the IT boom in 1994. Later, during the year 2000, the NSE demonstrated India's technological capabilities, attracted large contracts and became a hub for small companies to showcase their expertise.

—IANS

na/vd