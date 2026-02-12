India reducing Russian oil buys, claims US

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) The United States has claimed India has been “reducing” its purchases of Russian oil and diversifying energy imports, as lawmakers pressed the State Department on enforcement challenges tied to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

During a House subcommittee hearing on South and Central Asia on Wednesday (local time), Republican Rep. Keith Self raised concerns that continued Russian oil sales were helping finance the war.

“The sale of Russian oil continues to fund the Ukraine war,” Self said, questioning how Washington would ensure compliance if India pledged to scale back purchases.

“Does that include third-party traders, blended cargo, ship-to-ship, ghost ships?” Self asked, referring to mechanisms used to obscure energy origins.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur said enforcement questions would fall outside his bureau but acknowledged the broader issue.

“I don't know the details of how that's going to be worked out. I'm happy to stay in touch with you about it,” Kapur said.

However, he emphasised a shift underway in India’s energy sourcing.

“The Indians have been reducing their purchases of Russian oil and diversifying away, which is what we wanted them to do,” Kapur said.

“They've actually been buying more US energy,” he added.

Kapur suggested that substituting US supplies could offer a constructive path forward.

“That's, I think a promising possibility is to substitute some US energy for the Russian energy, but other -- and buying from other places around the world too, of course,” he said.

Self argued that enforcement complexities could undermine sanctions.

“We have credible reports … that Russia sold energy to India, which turned around and then exported it to Europe,” he said, warning that indirect trade flows could blunt Western efforts to restrict Moscow’s revenues.

The exchange underscored the delicate balance in US-India relations, where Washington has sought to expand trade and defence cooperation while encouraging New Delhi to reduce reliance on discounted Russian crude. However, India has not yet made any official comments on this.

India has historically maintained strategic autonomy in foreign policy and energy sourcing, even as it deepens ties with Washington through the Quad and other Indo-Pacific frameworks.

Kapur did not offer specific figures but framed India’s diversification as aligned with US objectives.

The issue highlights the broader geopolitical crosscurrents shaping US engagement in South Asia -- strengthening partnerships with India while navigating the global ramifications of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions enforcement.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Western nations have imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports.

India increased purchases of discounted Russian crude in the early phases of the conflict, arguing energy security concerns, but has faced sustained diplomatic pressure from the United States and European partners to diversify supply sources.

