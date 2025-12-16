India records 1,13,440 dengue cases, 94 deaths till November: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) India has recorded 1,13,440 dengue cases and 94 deaths from January till November this year, the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel revealed the state-wise incidence and deaths due to the vector-borne disease during 2025.

“India reported a total of 1,13,440 cases of dengue and 94 deaths till November in 2025,” Patel said.

Tamil Nadu (20,866) reported the highest number of cases, Maharashtra (13,333), and Kerala (10,239).

The highest number of deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease was reported from Kerala (49), followed by Maharashtra (13) and Tamil Nadu (12).

The Minister also shared the total number of dengue cases reported nationwide during the last five years, as per the report submitted by the States/ UTs to the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).

While the reported number of dengue cases in 2020 stood at 44,585, it has since consistently risen to 1,93,245 in 2021, to 2,33,251 in 2023.

In 2024, the country reported 2,33,519, in 2023. The cases in 2025 are the lowest since 2021.

Further, Patel also shared the measures taken by the Centre to assist States in controlling vector breeding before the next transmission cycle.

The government has been reviewing the situation and preparedness of states at a higher level before the transmission season for timely action. It provides technical guidelines for integrated vector management, case management, prevention, and control to the States for implementation.

In addition to trainings being imparted to entomologists on integrated vector management, ASHAs are also being engaged in source-reduction and IEC activities to help the community protect itself from mosquito bites, and Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) are also involved in source-reduction activities.

Advisories and technical guidance are provided to States/UTs for sensitisation and to enhance preparedness to deal with any future outbreak.

Free diagnosis for Dengue is provided to all, including the poor and vulnerable patients, Patel said.

