October 16, 2025 10:23 AM हिंदी

India reaffirms stance on 2-state solution for Palestine, pledges support for peace in West Asia

India reaffirms stance on 2-state solution for Palestine, pledges support for peace in West Asia

Kampala, Oct 16 (IANS) Reiterating India's longstanding stance for a negotiated two-State solution, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored New Delhi's commitment to contributing towards a peaceful and stable West Asia during the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Committee on Palestine held in Kampala, Uganda.

Singh led the Indian side at the opening ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the NAM hosted by Uganda under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' on Wednesday (local time).

Taking to X, Singh said, "Delivered the national statement at the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine held in Kampala today. The Committee was established under India's Chairmanship of NAM in 1983. Recalled India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Reaffirmed India's historical position on the negotiated two-State solution in West Asia. India is willing to contribute towards the vision of realising a peaceful and stable West Asia."

On the sidelines of the 19th NAM Ministerial meeting, Singh also held a meeting with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and discussed multifaceted bilateral ties between the two countries.

Additionally, Singh met Somalian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar and discussed further expansion in bilateral cooperation.

Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26.

Before Singh's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'. India is a founding member of the movement, which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement."

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

When Mark Ruffalo saved Woody Harrelson from bar fight

When Mark Ruffalo saved Woody Harrelson from bar fight

Gold hits record high as investors seek safe haven amid global uncertainty

Gold hits record high as investors seek safe haven amid global uncertainty

Kareena Kapoor says ‘dad is protecting you always’ to niece, nephew on Sunjay Kapoor’s birth anniversary

Kareena Kapoor says ‘dad is protecting you always’ to niece, nephew on Sunjay Kapoor’s birth anniversary

Saira Banu calls Hema Malini ‘true Dream Girl,’ recalls first meeting in 1966

Saira Banu calls Hema Malini ‘true Dream Girl,’ recalls first meeting in 1966

Sensex rises 340 points, Nifty above 25,400 as auto, bank stocks lead gains

Sensex rises 340 points, Nifty above 25,400 as auto, bank stocks lead gains

Manisha Koirala turns to stillness, yoga when life feels uncertain

Manisha Koirala turns to stillness, yoga when life feels uncertain

Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes jury member of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes jury member of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Ease of living: 13 PF withdrawal provisions merged into 1 simplified framework

Ease of living: 13 PF withdrawal provisions merged into 1 simplified framework

Richa Chadha flies to Varanasi to spend time Ali Fazal: Felt it was perfect moment to be together as family

Richa Chadha flies to Varanasi to spend time Ali Fazal: Felt it was perfect moment to be together as family

India reaffirms stance on 2-state solution for Palestine, pledges support for peace in West Asia

India reaffirms stance on 2-state solution for Palestine, pledges support for peace in West Asia