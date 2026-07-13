India provides household solar systems to Myanmar's earthquake-affected ethnic people

Naypyidaw, July 13 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, on Monday handed over solar systems for 50 households of earthquake-affected ethnic people in Taunggyi.

"50 household solar systems for earthquake-affected ethnic people of Inlay, a Quick Impact Project (QIP) under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Initiative, were handed over in Taunggyi today by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in the presence of Ethnic Affairs Minister U Than Maung and CM Shan State U Sai Htein Soe," the Embassy of India in Myanmar wrote on X.

In addition to the Union Ethnic Affairs Minister and Deputy Minister, several Ethnic Ministers of Shan State responsible for Inthar, Lisu and Kayan affairs joined the Mission team at the MGC QIP handover and site visit to beneficiary houses in earthquake-affected floating villages of Inle lake.

Development cooperation has long been a prominent feature in India’s overall bilateral engagement with Myanmar. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India's involvement and assistance extends from setting up of major connectivity infrastructure to significant initiatives in establishing long-term sustainable and relevant institutions for capacity building and human resource development in some of the critical areas such as agricultural research, rural infrastructure, healthcare and education, IT and skill development.

Under the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) mechanism, Quick Impact Projects (QIP) were launched by Indian government to deliver short-gestation, high-visibility development outcomes across various countries including Myanmar.

"QIPs strive to deliver small, timely interventions that respond to local needs and produce visible benefits faster. Under the Framework Agreement of QIP, the Government of India has committed up to US$ 500,000 per year for such projects. As of March this year, over 25 QIPs have been sanctioned in states and regions all across Myanmar. These are in sectors such as renewable energy, civic infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, education, handloom, disaster risk reduction and cultural restoration," the MEA stated.

–IANS

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