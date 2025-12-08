India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) India is proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, on Monday, even as the country is set to co-host the second edition of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event in the national capital, Jadhav announced that the event will be held from December 17-19 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the theme “Restoring balance for people and planet: The science and practice of well-being”.

"India is proud to co-host the second edition of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine following the remarkable success of the first Summit hosted by India in 2023,” Jadhav said.

Jadhav added that the continued global trust in India’s Ayush systems is evident from the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

“India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy has played a pivotal role in holistic healthcare for centuries and is increasingly recognised worldwide as an effective integrative health approach,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that traditional medicine is a vital pillar in achieving Universal Health Coverage, building resilient health systems, and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the Global Summit is being organised in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) under the agreement signed in September 2025. It is also aligned with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 adopted at the 78th World Health Assembly.

The Summit, with an expected participation from over 100 countries, will deliberate on scientific validation and innovation in traditional medicine, strengthening digital health and global data systems, integrating traditional medicine into public health and wellness programmes, ensuring equitable access, promoting sustainable practices, conserving biodiversity, supporting responsible industry growth, addressing intellectual property issues, and exploring emerging applications such as artificial intelligence.

--IANS

rvt/