December 08, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) India is proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, on Monday, even as the country is set to co-host the second edition of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event in the national capital, Jadhav announced that the event will be held from December 17-19 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the theme “Restoring balance for people and planet: The science and practice of well-being”.

"India is proud to co-host the second edition of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine following the remarkable success of the first Summit hosted by India in 2023,” Jadhav said.

Jadhav added that the continued global trust in India’s Ayush systems is evident from the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

“India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy has played a pivotal role in holistic healthcare for centuries and is increasingly recognised worldwide as an effective integrative health approach,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that traditional medicine is a vital pillar in achieving Universal Health Coverage, building resilient health systems, and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the Global Summit is being organised in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) under the agreement signed in September 2025. It is also aligned with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 adopted at the 78th World Health Assembly.

The Summit, with an expected participation from over 100 countries, will deliberate on scientific validation and innovation in traditional medicine, strengthening digital health and global data systems, integrating traditional medicine into public health and wellness programmes, ensuring equitable access, promoting sustainable practices, conserving biodiversity, supporting responsible industry growth, addressing intellectual property issues, and exploring emerging applications such as artificial intelligence.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

India, Kenya discuss early implementation of proposals to deepen cooperation in ICT, digital skilling

India and Kenya discuss early implementation of proposals to deepen cooperation in ICT, digital skilling

Congress appeasement damaged Vande Mataram, contributed to Partition: Rajnath Singh (Photo: Sansad TV)

Congress appeasement damaged Vande Mataram, contributed to Partition: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru ranks 16th in global tech cities index

Bengaluru ranks 16th in global tech cities index

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Shruti Haasan with Mahesh Babu at the title launch event of 'Varanasi' (Photo Credit: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan rings in the spirit of Christmas; puts out a video of her setting up her black Christmas tree

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

PM Surya Ghar achieves 24 pc of 1 crore rooftop solar system installation target

PM Surya Ghar achieves 24 pc of 1 crore rooftop solar system installation target

China, Russia and India emerging economies — important members of Global South: Beijing

China, Russia and India emerging economies — important members of Global South: Beijing

Through Vande Mataram debate, Govt trying to divert public attention from current challenges: Priyanka

Through Vande Mataram debate, Govt trying to divert public attention from current challenges: Priyanka

Women's Jr WC: Penalties & attacking flow set tone as Classification Phase and Challenger Trophy get underway

Women's Jr WC: Penalties & attacking flow set tone as Classification Phase and Challenger Trophy get underway