January 10, 2026 4:10 PM हिंदी

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Heart surgery that begins late in the morning may raise the risk of cardiovascular deaths when compared to other times of the day, according to a study.

Researchers at The University of Manchester, UK, suggested that integrating body clock biology into the planning of heart surgery could support a more personalised, precision medicine approach, as some people’s body clock makes them early birds and others make them night owls.

The data, based on the analysis of national datasets comprising over 24,000 patients in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, showed late-morning surgery was linked to an 18 per cent higher risk of death -- almost one fifth -- from heart-related causes compared with early-morning surgery.

And the most common surgical start time was 07:00 am to 09:59 am -- accounting for 47 per cent of all surgeries.

Though complication rates and readmissions were unaffected by the time of day, the findings still pose questions about the best time to schedule heart surgery.

The study, published in the journal Anaesthesia, also gives an important insight into the potential influence of the body clock -- a set of 24-hour biological cycles present in our cells and organs -- on surgery as a whole.

“This research shows that a slightly higher risk of heart-related mortality is likely to occur when heart surgery starts in the late morning. Even small improvements in timing-related outcomes could have significant benefits to patients,” said lead author Dr Gareth Kitchen, Clinical Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester.

“However, though the risk is statistically significant, it is relatively modest, and patients can be reassured that most people will almost certainly be unaffected. It is, though, our duty as clinicians to ensure the best possible outcomes, and moderating timings is a potentially inexpensive method to achieve that,” Kitchen added.

“With more understanding of how body clock biology varies between individuals, precision and personalised scheduling of cardiac surgery may one day allow us to achieve better patient outcomes,” the researcher said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

'I respect selectors’ decision': Shubman Gill's straightforward response on T20 World Cup snub

'I respect selectors’ decision': Shubman Gill's straightforward response on T20 World Cup snub

India-Oman CEPA maintains balanced approach to market access and safeguards

India-Oman CEPA maintains balanced approach to market access and safeguards

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

WPL 2026: Arundhati's knock was as impactful as Nadine's, says Mithali Raj as duo help RCB win thrilling opener

WPL 2026: Arundhati's knock was as impactful as Nadine's, says Mithali Raj as duo help RCB win thrilling opener

Kolkata Police reaches I-PAC co-founder’s residence to identify ED, CRPF personnel involved in raid

Kolkata Police reaches I-PAC co-founder’s residence to identify ED, CRPF personnel involved in raid

India’s clean energy push reflects strong policy vision and execution under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

India’s clean energy push reflects strong policy vision and execution under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

India hope to extend winning streak against inexperienced New Zealand in first ODI of three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India hope to extend winning streak against inexperienced New Zealand (preview)

Ajay Devgn marks 6 years of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, says ‘the story isn’t over yet’

Ajay Devgn marks 6 years of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, says ‘the story isn’t over yet’

Beaten and humiliated, another Hindu youth dies in Bangladesh

Beaten and humiliated, another Hindu youth dies in Bangladesh

UP Warriorz elect to bowl against Gujarat Giants as Meg Lanning eyes change of fortune with new franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Warriorz elect to bowl against Giants as Lanning eyes change of fortune with new franchise