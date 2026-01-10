January 10, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

Nifty gives 10.51 pc annual return in 2025: Report

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Nifty delivered a strong annual return of 10.51 per cent, even as broader markets remained largely flat in December, a new report said on Saturday.

The data compiled by latest Global Market Snapshot report by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund showed that while short-term market movement was mixed, select sectors such as metals and automobiles continued to outperform over longer periods.

In December, the Nifty slipped marginally by 0.28 per cent. However, the benchmark index posted gains of 6.17 per cent over the last three months and 2.40 per cent over six months.

The Nifty Next 50 performed slightly better on a monthly basis, rising 0.33 per cent in December.

The index delivered returns of 2.24 per cent over three months, 0.53 per cent over six months, and 2.02 per cent on a yearly basis.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 150 declined 0.53 per cent during the month but still managed gains of 5.89 per cent over three months, 1.31 per cent over six months, and 5.37 per cent over one year.

Small-cap stocks continued to face pressure. The Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 0.29 per cent in December and posted negative returns of 6.25 per cent over six months and 6.01 per cent over one year.

The Nifty Microcap 250 saw a sharper decline of 2.46 per cent during the month and delivered losses of nearly 10 per cent on a yearly basis.

The broader Nifty 500 index declined 0.26 per cent in December but closed the year with a gain of 6.69 per cent.

Over the past three and six months, the index delivered returns of 5.00 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

Sector-wise, metal stocks emerged as the top performers. The metals sector gained 8.5 per cent in December and delivered strong returns of 29.11 per cent over the past year.

Auto stocks also performed well, rising 1.49 per cent during the month and posting a solid annual return of 23.45 per cent.

Banking stocks remained steady, delivering gains of over 17 per cent on a yearly basis, while IT stocks recorded marginal gains.

On the other hand, consumer durables, healthcare, and real estate stocks declined by around 2 to 3 per cent in December.

The defence sector fell 3.28 per cent during the month but still posted a strong annual gain of 19.30 per cent.

Realty remained under pressure, with a decline of nearly 17 per cent over one year.

Factor-based performance was mixed, with value stocks gaining 3.1 per cent in December, while momentum stocks declined 3.8 per cent.

Commodities, IT, and energy stocks supported the broader market, while financials, consumer discretionary, and healthcare stocks dragged the Nifty 500 lower.

