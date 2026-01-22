India pitches up to $350 billion clean energy opportunity to global investors at Davos

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India used the ‘World Economic Forum 2026’ in Davos to make a direct pitch to global investors, positioning itself as one of the world’s largest and most investment-ready clean energy markets, with an estimated $300–$350 billion capital requirement by 2030, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Leading India’s outreach, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said the country’s energy transition offers speed, scale, stability and long-term returns, at a time when global investors are seeking predictable growth opportunities.

Speaking across multiple sessions and investor meetings at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Joshi highlighted that India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity (as of December 2025) and is firmly on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

India’s pitch rests on affordability, reliability and energy security. Rapidly falling renewable tariffs, grid modernisation and competitive storage and green hydrogen prices have made clean energy central to India’s economic growth strategy.

The Minister stressed that India combines large demand with policy certainty, a growing manufacturing base and strong state-level execution- key factors required for attracting long-term global capital.

During bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, Joshi engaged with global investors and energy companies to explore investments in the renewable energy sector including for green hydrogen-linked infrastructure, RE plus battery storage and grid modernisation.

The minister encouraged patient capital and blended finance structures to support large-scale deployment.

India also highlighted the role of states in driving the energy transition, pointing to several states including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, delivering globally competitive solar and storage projects and emerging as hubs for green hydrogen development.

At ‘WEF 2026’ in Davos, India projected itself as a stable, future-ready destination for clean energy investment, said the statement.

--IANS

na/