India, Oman discuss enhancing defence ties, deepening military training collaboration

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Army and Royal Army of Oman held the third Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanded joint exercises, expert exchanges in niche domains and deepening training collaboration.

The officials of two nations also held talks on capability development, professional military education and new avenues for partnership under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Indian Army Strengthens Defence Cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman. The 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman was held in New Delhi from 22-23 October 2025."

"The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanded joint exercises, expert exchanges in niche domains and deepening training collaboration. Deliberations also covered capability development, professional military education and new avenues for partnership under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026. A significant step forward in advancing Military Diplomacy and India-Oman Defence Cooperation," it added.

Oman is India's closest defence partner in the Gulf region, and defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Oman. Oman is the first Gulf country with which all three wings of India's defence forces hold joint exercises. In recent years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

In April this year, the 6th High Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG) was held in Muscat. The ICG delegation was led by Director General S Paramesh, DG ICG, and ROPCG was represented by Colonel Abdul Aziz Al Jabari, Commander ROPCG, according to the Indian Embassy in Oman statement.

Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) fora. The two nations are connected by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations.

