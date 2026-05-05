May 05, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

India No. 1 Nurjahan Noorali part of crucial campaign for Asian Para Games qualification

India No. 1 Nurjahan Noorali part of crucial campaign for Asian Para Games qualification

Ahmedabad, May 5 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Garv Hai-supported India's top para table tennis player Nurjahan Noorali is participating in an important international series, featuring four tournaments in Europe and Asia. These events are key to her efforts to qualify for the 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, this October.

Nurjahan, ranked World No. 27 in Class 7 according to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Table Tennis rankings, approaches this stage with a definite goal.

Her campaign started at the ITTF World Para Challenger Podgorica in Montenegro from April 29 to May 2. She then participates in the ITTF World Para Challenger Laško in Slovenia from May 5 to 9, followed by the ITTF World Para Elite Lasko from May 11 to 15. She will finish her campaign at the ITTF World Para Elite Taipei City, Taiwan, from May 17 to 21.

Currently ranked eighth in Asia, she aims for a top 6 finish to qualify, marking a crucial milestone in her career. After being diagnosed with polio at five, Nurjahan returned to competitive table tennis in 2022 and has progressed quickly. She secured gold at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) National Para Table Tennis Championships and retained her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025–26 in Indore earlier this year, which earned her the top spot in India in her category.

Nurjahan, based in Ahmedabad, is a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). The company has provided her with flexibility and leave, allowing her to focus on training and international competitions.

Her preparation has been bolstered by structured support, including guidance on choosing tournaments, access to recommended coaching, ongoing performance monitoring, and financial assistance for international events. This comprehensive support allows her to compete consistently at the top level.

“This phase is crucial for my qualification. With consistent support and the right training environment, I am focused on breaking into the Top 6 in Asia,” said Nurjahan.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, “Nurjahan’s journey reflects grit, resilience and discipline. Her ability to balance professional responsibilities with sporting excellence makes her stand out. We are proud to support her as she prepares for this important phase and aims to make the country proud.”

Through its ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, Adani Sportsline continues to support emerging athletes by providing resources, exposure, and the ecosystem they need to excel at the highest level. With qualification at stake, the ongoing international circuit represents a crucial phase in Nurjahan’s development on the global stage.

--IANS

vi/bc

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