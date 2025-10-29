India, Nepal ink pacts for 2 JVs to set up cross-border power transmission lines

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India and Nepal on Wednesday signed agreements to incorporate two joint venture entities for the development of high-capacity cross-border power transmission lines between the neighbouring countries.

The joint venture and shareholders’ agreements were signed here between Powergrid, a Maharatna Central public sector enterprise of India, and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in the presence of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal and Nepal’s Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, Kulman Ghising.

The agreements provide for the incorporation of two joint venture entities -- one in India and one in Nepal -- for setting up cross-border power transmission infrastructure.

The proposed transmission system projects include the development of the Inaruwa (Nepal)–New Purnea (India) 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad Moose) Transmission Link and Lamki (Dododhara) (Nepal)–Bareilly (India) 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad Moose) Transmission Link.

Once completed, these transmission corridors will substantially enhance the electricity exchange between India and Nepal, strengthening regional energy security, improving grid resilience, and contributing to sustained economic growth in both nations, according to an official statement.

The meeting between the two ministers focused on strengthening the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in the power sector.

The discussions encompassed a wide range of issues, including the progress on development of hydropower projects in Nepal. The two sides also deliberated on regional grid connectivity initiatives aimed at facilitating cross-border electricity trade, strengthening energy security, and promoting greater integration of clean energy resources between India and Nepal, the statement said.

“Today's meeting reinforces the growing momentum in India-Nepal energy cooperation, building upon decades of diplomatic ties and a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security,” the statement added.

NEA also exports electricity to India. It started supplying 185 MW to India’s Haryana state on June 1, which has since increased to 200 MW. Nepal also exports electricity to Bangladesh from its 400 kV Dhalkebar Substation, routed through Muzaffarpur and Behrampur in India, before reaching the Bheramara Substation in Bangladesh.

--IANS

sps/na