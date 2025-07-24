India men, women teams to tour England in 2026, confirms ECB

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Indian men's and women's teams will be touring England again next year for the white-ball games, along with the first-ever one-off women's Test at Lord's, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the home fixtures for the 2026 summer on Thursday.

The India men's tour to England next year, starting from July 1, will feature five T20Is and three ODIs in 2026. while the women will play three T20Is from May 28.

The men's team will kickstart their summer with three Tests against New Zealand from June 4-25, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs against India (July 1 -19). They will then host Pakistan for three Tests from August 19 to September 9, before hosting Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from September 15-27.

“I’m sure fans will be excited to watch Ben Stokes’ and Harry Brook’s England teams, the Men's red-ball and white-ball teams, both offering so much in the way of entertainment. It's terrific to see so many different nations coming over to compete, and we can expect another summer of big crowds and fantastic cricket," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said.

The 2026 summer will also see England Women host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 from June 12 to July 15, bringing the global spotlight to women’s cricket.

Meanwhile, on either side of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead England Women in a packed home schedule featuring New Zealand, India, and Ireland, including a Test match against India at Lord’s.

England women will host New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is from May 10 to 25. They will later play three T20Is against India from May 28 to July 10 ahead of the home T20 World Cup.

After the World Cup gets over on July 5 at the Lord's, the venue will host a historic one-off Test against India on July 10. The women's team is also scheduled to play three ODIs against Ireland from September 1-6.

“The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It’s a huge moment for the women’s game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period for the women’s game," Gould said.

ECB said that international disability fixtures will be announced in due course, with the England men’s mixed disability team recently trialling mixed disability cricket at the international level.

--IANS

bc/bsk/