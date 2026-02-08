India, Malaysia deepen partnership rooted in trust and friendship, says PM Modi

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared moments from his ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, underlining the growing warmth in India–Malaysia relations.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations.”

The message set the tone for his two-day visit to Malaysia, marked by high-level engagements, cultural exchanges and outreach to the Indian diaspora.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had highlighted the cultural connect between the two nations, particularly the role of the Tamil community in Malaysia. Sharing another post, he said, “A group of students from the Malaysia Hindu Sangam recited Tirumurai devotional songs. It is commendable how the Tamil community in Malaysia has preserved and popularised their heritage over the last several years.” The gesture reflected the deep civilisational and people-to-people ties that continue to anchor bilateral relations.

During his visit, the Prime Minister announced that an Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Malaysia, a move expected to further strengthen diplomatic engagement and provide enhanced services to the Indian community in the country. The announcement was made after he participated in a grand Indian community reception titled ‘Selamat Datang Modiji’ in Kuala Lumpur.

The event featured a spectacular cultural showcase, with 800 artists performing traditional Indian dances on stage, a feat that entered the Malaysian Book of Records as the largest such performance in the country. The programme highlighted the vibrancy of Indian culture and the enduring bond shared by the Indian diaspora with their roots.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi thanked the community for the colourful welcome and expressed gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his gracious presence and warm remarks. He praised the Indian diaspora for its significant contributions to Malaysia’s progress and prosperity and acknowledged its role in strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi also reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals in Malaysia and to further deepening people-to-people ties.

Adding a personal touch to the visit, Prime Minister Modi shared a car ride with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after his arrival in Malaysia, as the two leaders travelled together to a community event in Kuala Lumpur. The moment showcased the warm personal rapport between the leaders and symbolised the growing closeness in India–Malaysia relations, rooted in mutual respect, cultural affinity and shared aspirations for the future.

