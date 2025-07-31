India-made Green Hydrogen Power Plant starts operating at Kandla port

Gandhinagar, July 31 (IANS) Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the indigenously made 1 MW Green Hydrogen Power Plant at the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in Gujarat.

The plant is capable of producing approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and is poised to play a crucial role in maritime decarbonisation and sustainable port operations.

The minister praised the establishment of a fully Aatmanirbhar, future-ready hydrogen ecosystem built entirely by Indian engineers and called it an inspiration for ports across the country to adopt eco-friendly and innovative technologies. He also lauded DPA’s continuous commitment to green initiatives, citing the earlier deployment of India’s first Made-in-India all-electric green tug for operations at the port.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s laying of the foundation stone for a 10 MW Green Hydrogen Plant during his visit to Bhuj on May 26, Sonowal appreciated the swift execution of the project. The commissioning of the 1 MW module within just four months, as part of the larger 10 MW project, reflects a new benchmark for the implementation of India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.

"Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) has turned that vision into reality, a shining example of speed, scale, and skill under Maritime India Vision 2030," the minister said.

This milestone stands as a powerful symbol of India’s green transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinforces the nation’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions, Sonowal said.

"Congratulating the leadership of DPA and the engineering excellence of L&T, the Minister said: “I commend the entire team of Deendayal Port Authority, led by the Chairman, and appreciate the engineers of L&T for delivering this complex project with remarkable speed and precision."

Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur, also praised the landmark achievement, stating: “This is a proud moment not just for Gujarat, but for the entire country. The commissioning of this Green Hydrogen plant at DPA highlights India’s growing leadership in clean energy.”

At the inauguration, the Union Minister was joined by the Union Minister of State Thakur, Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Secretary, T.K. Ramachandran, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh and senior officials from the ministry, the port and L&T.

--IANS

sps/vd