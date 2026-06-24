India made concerted efforts to uplift status of women since independence: Report

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India, which has a population of more than 700 million women and girls, has made concerted efforts to uplift their status since its Independence. The Constitution of India laid a strong foundation with principles of equality, a report has detailed.

Article 14 of the Constitution provides equality before the law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination based on gender and Article 16 provides equal opportunity in public employment. Article 39 and 42 of India's Constitution promotes equal pay, livelihood and maternity relief.

The 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments mandated one-third reservation for women in Panchayats and Municipalities which led to over 1.4 million women now serving as elected representatives at the grassroots level, according to an opinion piece in India Narrative.

Key laws enforced or strengthened in recent years in India are: Dowry Prohibition Act (1961, amended), Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (2005), Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act (2013), Criminal Law (Amendment) Act (2013) after Nirbhaya case, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act (2019) prohibiting instant triple talaq. One-third of seats are reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, as per the 106th Constitutional Amendment (2023).

"India, home to over 700 million women and girls, has made concerted efforts to uplift their status since its Independence. The Constitution laid a strong foundation with principles of equality. Over the past three to four decades—especially since the 1990s—targeted legal reforms, government schemes, and social movements have accelerated progress in education, health, economic participation, and political representation. While significant gains have been achieved, challenges like patriarchal norms, regional disparities, and safety concerns persist," Arshia Malik wrote in an opinion in India Narrative.

Female literacy has increased in India. Literacy among women stood at approximately 39 per cent in the 1991 Census while it rose to 65.5 per cent by the 2011 Census. Government initiatives like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme have increased enrolment and retention, according to an opinion piece in India Narrative.

Health outcomes for women have improved in India, with the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) witnessing a decline from around 508 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to about 103 in 2020 and around 80-90 in recent estimates.

Financial inclusion has increased and initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, direct benefit transfers, and Mudra Yojana have helped. National Family Health Survey revealed that 77.4 per cent of women have bank or savings accounts they operate themselves and 43.3 per cent own a house or land (alone or jointly).

"India’s efforts demonstrate a multi-pronged approach: Legal safeguards, targeted schemes, awareness campaigns, and grassroots reservations. The last few decades have seen a shift from welfare to empowerment, with women increasingly visible as entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and decision-makers. Sustained investment in quality education, skilling, safety infrastructure, and cultural change—along with effective implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act—will be crucial. As India aspires to become a developed nation, empowering its women is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity," Arshia Malik mentioned in an opinion piece in India Narrative.

--IANS

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