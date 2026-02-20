India leads global ChatGPT use for coding, data analysis: OpenAI

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) US-based OpenAI on Friday said that India’s use of ChatGPT for technical tasks surpassed the global medians, with data analysis about four times the global average and Codex use for coding roughly three times higher.

Indian users ask nearly three times as many coding questions and about two times as many questions related to education and learning compared to the global median, the company further said.

The work use in India is above the global average at around 35 per cent compared to around 30 per cent globally.

At work, users primarily rely on AI for drafting and editing, technical assistance and debugging, and accelerating workflows.

Outside the workplace, nearly 35 per cent of messages focus on practical guidance, and around 20 per cent each on general information and writing tasks, highlighting growing use for learning, decision-making, and personal productivity.

“AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it - and that’s a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions. Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India’s AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype,” said Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist, OpenAI.

Adoption is concentrated among younger users as 18–24 year olds send just under half of all messages and 18–34 year olds account for about 80 per cent of consumer messages, the release added.

These patterns suggest that Indian users are pairing large-scale adoption with relatively sophisticated usage, particularly in coding- and analysis-adjacent workflows, the firm said.

“Geographically, the highest use of coding capabilities is concentrated in India’s major technology hubs with Telangana ranked first, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively,” it added.

ChatGPT in India has surpassed 100 million weekly active users, making India the largest market outside the US and the fastest‑growing market for Codex.

