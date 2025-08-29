India-Japan partnership to shape Asian century for stability, growth & prosperity: PM Modi

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew up a vision of Japan's technological excellence and India's vast scale coming together to form a perfect partnership for the future that would shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum, PM Modi highlighted that Japanese companies had already invested over $40 billion in India and the collaboration in the auto sector was a shining example of the success in the manufacturing sector. He called for replicating this success in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy."

PM Modi said, "India and Japan's partnership is strategic and smart. Powered by economic logic, we have turned shared interests into shared prosperity. India is the springboard for Japanese business to the Global South. Together, we will shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity."

He pointed out that India had already opened the defence and space sectors and was now throwing open the nuclear energy sector as well for private investment.

PM Modi further stated that Japan is a technology powerhouse, and India is a talent powerhouse.

"India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space. The combination of Japanese technology and Indian talent can lead the tech revolution of this century," he added.

Highlighting the country's expanding role on the international stage, he underscored that India is increasingly seen as a key driver of global growth and stability.

"The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India," he remarked.

Describing India as a "powerhouse of talent", he called on business leaders in Japan to "make in India, make for the world."

Underlining the need to strengthen cooperation in green energy, PM Modi said, "India is rapidly moving toward achieving a target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. We have also set a goal of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. Whether it is solar cells or green hydrogen, there are immense partnership opportunities between India and Japan. By leveraging the joint credit mechanism, we can collaborate in building a clean and green future."

He also highlighted India's skilled manpower that could be leveraged to further accelerate Japan's growth.

"India's skilled youth talent has the potential to meet global demand, and Japan can also benefit from this. You should train Indian talent in the Japanese language and other skilled areas to create a Japan-ready workforce together. This skilled workforce will fulfil global requirements," PM Modi added.

