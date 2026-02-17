India, Japan discuss growing collaboration in all sectors

Tokyo, Feb 17 (IANS) India's Ambassador-designate to Japan Nagma Mallick met Japanese Internal Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Tuesday, discussing excellent and growing collaboration between the two nations across all sectors.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Japan, in a post on X, wrote, "Ambassador-designate Nagma M. Mallick called on Japan's Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa today. They discussed the excellent and growing collaboration between India and Japan in all fields."

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his counterparts from the G4 countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2026 in Germany. The G4 nations comprise Japan, India, Germany and Brazil.

"A G-4 meeting of India, Germany, Japan and Brazil to discuss reformed multilateralism. Held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference for the first time," EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, on her "landmark victory" in the snap elections, and expressed confidence in the India-Japan friendship to "greater heights".

"Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights", PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi had held a bilateral meeting with PM Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on November 23 last year, discussing ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi had posted on X after the meeting.

