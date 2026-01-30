India, Japan discuss enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) discussed enhancing maritime cooperation, interoperability, and promoting a collaborative approach towards a free and open Indo-Pacific at the 11th edition of Staff Talks held here, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Friday.

The talks were co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence, Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, and JMSDF's Director General, Operations and Plans, Rear Admiral Toshiyuki Hirata.

"11th edition of Indian Navy - JMSDF Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 29 Jan at New Delhi. Co-Chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) and RAdm Toshiyuki Hirata, Director General Operations and Plans, JMSDF. Talks focused on enhancing maritime cooperation, furthering interoperability and promoting a collaborative approach towards Free And Open Indo Pacific building convergence on shared vision of MAHASAGAR and OCEAN," the Naval spokesperson said in a post on X.

The JMSDF stated that the two nations agreed to enhance ties through cooperation in operations, equipment & personnel aspects.

"JMSDF held staff talks with Indian Navy in New Delhi, where we agreed to enhance relations through cooperation in operations, equipment & personnel aspects. By further deepening our naval relationship, we’ll continue to contribute to the peace and stability of the region," it posted on its X handle.

Earlier this month, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that both Japan and India are "natural partners" that share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests.

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Motegi's meeting with PM Modi lasted for approximately 50 minutes.

During his visit to India, the Japanese Foreign Minister also co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue along with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar.

During their meeting, both sides discussed economic, maritime, and multilateral cooperation between their countries, amid other issues.

In a post later, EAM Jaishankar noted that "our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is on an upward trajectory and holds immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy".

He said that the "discussions on deeper economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation were reflective of our shared interests and mutual understanding".

They also had "a useful exchange of perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments", he added.

--IANS

akl/vd