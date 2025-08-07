India is rightly defending its national interests: Prabhash Ranjan

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) India has taken the right stand by choosing to defend its national interests, even in the face of growing pressure from the United States, Prabhash Ranjan, Professor at OP Jindal Global University, said on Thursday as tensions between India and Washington escalate over tariffs and trade negotiations.

Speaking exclusive to IANS on the tariffs imposed by the US -- including a 25 per cent duty followed by another 25 per cent -- allegedly in response to India’s oil trade with Russia, Professor Ranjan made it clear that India's choices are a matter of sovereignty.

“It is India’s sovereign decision from whom to buy oil or weapons. No country, not even the United States, has the right to interfere,” he told IANS.

He further added that if the US imposes additional tariffs for such reasons, it would be a clear violation of international law, including WTO rules.

“These tariffs are not just unfair, they are outright illegal,” he said.

Professor Ranjan welcomed India's bold response to the US, stating that it reflects a much-needed assertiveness.

“India has made it clear that national interest comes first. This is a courageous stand, and one that was long overdue,” he said.

According to him, this moment presents India with a major opportunity -- to emerge as the undisputed leader of the Global South.

“The Global South is watching. In a time when the US, under Donald Trump’s leadership, is taking unilateral steps that defy international norms, India has the moral and strategic responsibility to stand firm,” he explained.

Despite being in trade negotiations with the US, India has refused to bow down.

“Negotiating a trade agreement does not mean India will pay any price. India is rightly drawing red lines and sticking to them,” he said.

On agriculture, Professor Ranjan strongly supported the Indian government’s position.

“The US is pressuring India to open up its agricultural sector so that American imports can enter. But this is not viable. Our farmers’ livelihoods are at stake, and India cannot allow massively subsidised US products to flood its markets,” he explained.

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough position on the issue, saying, “PM Modi has made it clear he will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers, even if it means paying a personal political price. That’s a bold and necessary stand.”

India’s rejection of US demands regarding agriculture is not just about trade, he said, but about protecting the rural economy.

“Our agriculture sector is extremely sensitive, and defending it is a matter of national survival. The government is absolutely right in doing so,” he added.

