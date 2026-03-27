India in touch with concerned countries for safe transit of ships through Strait of Hormuz: MEA

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that four ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz and assured that New Delhi is in touch with concerned countries for the safe transit of its ships to meet its energy needs.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's approach to sourcing its energy needs is based on the imperative to secure the needs of 1.4 billion people, dynamics of the market and global situation.

When asked about the number of ships that have come from the Strait of Hormuz to India, Jaiswal said, "We have kept you informed of the Indian ships which have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz. We've had four ships, they were laden with LPG. They have arrived in India. They safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz few days back. We continue to be in touch with all concerned countries for the safe transit of our ships to meet our energy requirements."

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route.

When asked about some reports claiming India sought clearance from the US for importing LPG or LNG from Russia, Jaiswal responded, "You are well aware of a broad approach to sourcing our energy needs. It is based on our imperative to secure the needs of our people, 1.4 billion people, what are the dynamics in the market and what is the global situation. So, these three issues or conditions are vital for us to take our decisions in regard to our sourcing and it continues to be the case. As far as specific issues, where we are buying our oil from X country, Y country, on those, I think it's better that you take your question to the Ministry of Petroleum because they'll be in a better position to answer."

According to the government, petroleum and LPG supply situation is under control and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country, while retail outlets have sufficient stocks and are dispensing fuel without interruption.

As the world’s fourth largest refiner and fifth largest exporter of petroleum products, India's domestic availability is structurally assured, according to the Petroleum Ministry.

While other nations are declaring "National Energy Emergencies" or implementing rationing, India has no need for such measures.

The government has called out a "deliberately mischievous" campaign of misinformation on social media. Isolated instances of crowding at petrol pumps were driven by fabricated videos rather than actual shortages. Oil company depots have operated through the night to ensure pumps remain replenished.

Despite the situation at the Strait of Hormuz, India is receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus global suppliers than before the disruption.

High volumes from the western hemisphere have more than compensated for any gaps, and every Indian refinery is currently running at over 100 per cent utilisation.

Contrary to claims of a six-day stock, India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days, with current actual stock cover at approximately 60 days. This includes crude stocks, product stocks, and dedicated strategic storage in caverns.

Crude procurement for the next 60 days has already been secured, according to Petroleum Ministry.

--IANS

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