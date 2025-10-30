India hosts first Quad Ports of Future Conference

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) India hosted the first Quad Ports of the Future Conference in Mumbai, with thematic panel discussions centered on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure and future-ready ports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that as many as 120 delegates from 24 Indo-Pacific nations participated in the conference.

"India hosted the 1st Quad Ports of the Future Conference with participation of 120 delegates from 24 Indo-Pacific partners. Thematic panel discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure & future-ready ports — strengthening collaboration on infrastructure, financing, regulatory frameworks, workforce development, technology, digital ecosystems, cybersecurity and sustainability," Jaiswal posted on X.

A statement released by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways mentioned that the Quad Initiative is aimed at promoting modern and resilient port infrastructure development across the Indo-Pacific.

"This initiative seeks to harness the Quad’ s collective expertise to coordinate, exchange information, share best practices, and mobilise both government and private sector investments in quality port infrastructure. The partnership is a move to bolster maritime connectivity, logistics resilience, and quality infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, leveraging the Quad's combined resources and institutional expertise," it detailed.

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and then-Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met in Washington on July 1, 2025 for the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The leaders of four nations reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and opposed any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We underscore our commitment to defending the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. As four leading maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific, we are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region. We are committed to a region where all countries are free from coercion and strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," read a joint statement issued from the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington.

The leaders of four nations discussed the opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific and how to further harness the strengths and resources of the Quad to advance peace, security, and prosperity, working with the regional partners.

--IANS

akl/as