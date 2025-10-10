October 10, 2025 4:25 PM हिंदी

India have every chance to deliver its best-ever performance at Asian Table Tennis Team C'ships: Sharath Kamal

India have every chance to deliver its best-ever performance at Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Sharath Kamal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Former paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal expressed confidence that Indian contingent will change the colour of medal at the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025 after their bronze medal finish in the men's and women's team events in the previous edition.

The tournament is scheduled in Bhubaneswar from October 11-15 and will include only men’s and women’s team competitions. Additionally, it will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams in each category securing qualification.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Odisha. The last major event we played here was in 2019, and hosting the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar is truly special. India has been performing impressively — we won bronze medals in both men’s and women’s team events last time, and this year, we are determined to change the colour of those medals," Kamal said.

On India’s growing international standing, he added, "Our players are in excellent form. Manav Thakkar is currently World No. 39 in men’s singles, while our doubles and mixed doubles teams are ranked among the world’s top ten. With home support and familiar conditions, the Indian contingent has every chance to deliver its best-ever performance."

The ace paddler also lauded Odisha’s outstanding sports vision and infrastructure, saying, "The organisation here is world-class. It’s my first time at this stadium, and the entire sports complex is simply outstanding. Odisha has the capability to host major global tournaments across multiple disciplines. I’m confident the state will play a key role when India hosts mega international events in the future.”

Earlier this year, Kamal, a highly accomplished Indian table tennis player and one of the country’s most decorated, announced his retirement. He served as a flag bearer for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has won numerous medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Asian Championships.

-- IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Hyderabad records 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in September

Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet (Photo: IANS)

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce