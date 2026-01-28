India given responsibility of hosting 2030 CWG because of our preparations and confidence: Prez Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint session of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Wednesday, spoke of the reformation in sports in India and said that the nation getting the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a result of the government’s ‘preparations and confidence.’

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, the President said, “Over the past decade, every system related to sports in India has been reformed. My government has established the Khelo India policy and made sports organisations transparent.”

“As a result of our preparations and confidence, India has been given the responsibility of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. I am confident that the capable youth power of the country will play a decisive role in building a developed India,” she added.

In November last year, Ahmedabad (Amdavad) was officially designated as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, representing a historic milestone for the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The decision confirmed that India, the world’s most populous country, will host the momentous edition of the Games after representatives from the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India outlined an inspiring plan for the 2030 Games, with Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the host city. This plan builds on the groundwork established by Glasgow 2026, allowing India to commemorate its centenary with grandeur.

The President also noted the ‘unprecedented’ growth in sports in the country and lauded the Indian women’s cricket team and the women’s blind cricket team for winning the World Cup. She said, “Due to the joint efforts of the youth of India and my government, sports are also witnessing unprecedented development in the country. The performance of our daughters and our disabled teammates is remarkable. India's women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. Similarly, the Blind Women's Cricket Team also won the World Cup. I wish our daughters all the best.”

