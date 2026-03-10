India gaining more weight as stable and wise actor in all circumstances: Italian envoy

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, stating that both India and Italy are on the same page and continue to bat for holding a dialogue to stop the war as soon as possible.

Speaking to IANS, Bartoli said that it was important that the conflict in West Asia ends soon to ensure the regularity and stability of energy resources at reasonable prices.

"Italy and India have the same priorities in this war, which is to encourage the parties to de-escalation, diplomatic dialogue, pacification, so to stop the war as soon as possible. Second, we are taking care, as you are doing, of thousands of Italian fellow nationals in the Gulf region and abroad. Also here, you know, 1,500 tourists were stuck in Maldives, for example. So, we are not only talking about the theatre of war. And third, it is important to end this as soon as possible to ensure the regularity and stability of energy at reasonable prices. We don't want to see oil above $100 per barrel and so we are working for this," Bartoli told IANS.

Oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday, trading below $90 per barrel after US President Donald Trump predicted the war in the Middle East could end soon. Trump also cautioned Iran against attempting to disrupt global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Bartoli said that India is gaining more weight in the international arena as a stable and wise actor in all circumstances. He also mentioned about the recent telephonic conversation between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, where they discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

"India as a country is gaining more and more weight in the international arena, not only for the economy and for demography, but also for the international role as a stable and wise actor in all circumstances. And so we think that India is a reliable and friendly partner, not only for more and more integrated value chains, but in close dialogue also in geopolitics. And it's not by chance that yesterday evening our two ministers of foreign affairs have exchanged notes on this crisis in the Middle East."

He said that war in West Asia has an impact on internal market, consumers and is causing higher prices of transportation, insurance policies and other products.

"The impact is on internal market, consumers, higher prices, transportation, higher insurance policies, higher prices of everything. So, it's not good for the economy, it's not good for peace in general. So, we hope that this war can be ended as soon as possible and that we can continue to make trade and economy thrive and we are very confident in the FTA between Europe and India as a boost for trade and also investments and investments here," Bartoli said.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia began after the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to Iran launching drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Bartoli stressed that it is an honour for Italy to be designated as a partner country for the 40th edition of AAHAR – The International Food and Hospitality Fair. He expressed Italy's willingness to collaborate with India in food production.

"It's a great honour because it's the first time that such an important and prestigious fair has a partner country and it's very meaningful to us that the first partner country is Italy. I think it's not by chance because apart from being a great producer with also an image for the food industry. I am happy to remind your public that in Delhi in December, UNESCO decided to include the Italian cuisine in the list of world heritage for UNESCO heritage.

"So, Italian cuisine is a patrimony of humanity. But, I think that what is important are two things. The first is that as in India, food is also the business card of a culture, so is history. and geography, it is the image of our territories. Second, that is not only food and food production is what is behind that so is in a whole industry which means machinery, sustainable packaging, coal chain and so Italy is ready and eager to collaborate in that, to produce with India, in India, and also for the world market," he added.

The 40th edition of AAHAR - The International Food and Hospitality Fair is being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from March 10-14. AAHAR is one of Asia's best known brands in Food and Hospitality shows.

--IANS

akl/as