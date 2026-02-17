India, France boost defence, innovation ties; announce ‘special global partnership’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) India and France on Tuesday took their long-standing friendship to a new level, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron upgraded bilateral ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” during high-level talks.

The announcement signals deeper cooperation in defence, innovation, trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges, with both leaders describing the partnership as a force for global stability and progress, according to the joint press statement.

Welcoming President Macron to Mumbai, often referred to as India’s gateway to the world, Prime Minister Modi said the relationship between the two democracies is built on trust, shared values and a common vision for a multipolar world.

“France has been one of India’s oldest strategic partners, and the two countries are now committed to shaping a partnership that goes beyond traditional diplomacy to drive global peace, prosperity and technological progress,” PM Modi noted.

One of the key outcomes of the visit was the inauguration of the H125 helicopter final assembly line at Vemagal in Karnataka, as per the statement.

The facility will manufacture helicopters in India that are capable of operating at extreme altitudes, including conditions as challenging as Mount Everest.

The helicopters will not only serve Indian requirements but will also be exported worldwide, strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The project is expected to generate employment and skilling opportunities for Indian youth and create new avenues for MSMEs to integrate into global supply chains, giving a strong push to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Defence cooperation received a major boost during the visit. India and France renewed their defence cooperation agreement, deepening collaboration and enabling co-design, co-development and co-production of advanced defence platforms.

In a significant move towards localisation, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran will form a joint venture to produce HAMMER precision-guided munitions in India.

The step is expected to strengthen India’s domestic defence industry and reduce dependence on imports while enhancing access to high-precision weaponry.

The two leaders also agreed to establish an annual Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue to regularly review the implementation of the elevated partnership and the Roadmap Horizon 2047.

This mechanism will allow both sides to take stock of ongoing cooperation and focus on people-centric areas such as education, culture, skilling and mobility, ensuring that the benefits of the partnership reach the youth of both nations.

Marking 2026 as the India–France Year of Innovation, the two countries launched the India–France Innovation Network to connect businesses, startups, incubators, research bodies and industry leaders.

In the technology space, both sides announced cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology and advanced materials.

--IANS

pk/uk