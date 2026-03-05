March 05, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

India, Finland hold bilateral talks on skill development and workforce mobility

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) India and Finland on Thursday held a high-level bilateral meeting to explore collaboration in skill development, vocational education and workforce mobility.

The discussion was held between Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Matias Marttinen, Finnish Minister of Employment.

The meeting reflected growing convergence between the two nations in building resilient and future-ready talent ecosystems, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Chaudhary said India is steadily moving towards becoming the Global Skill Capital, leveraging one of the world’s youngest and most dynamic workforces supported by a rapidly expanding skilling ecosystem.

He highlighted India’s potential to supply skilled talent to global industries and noted that Finland’s technological and vocational expertise complements India’s demographic advantage.

"Our discussion focused on building practical bridges between training ecosystems, strengthening institutional cooperation, and creating pathways for skilled youth to access global opportunities while maintaining high standards of training and mobility," he added.

Marttinen said Finland values its growing partnership with India in vocational education and workforce development, adding that it deeply appreciates the contribution of highly skilled Indian professionals strengthening Finland’s workforce.

He also highlighted that India’s strong skilling ecosystem and young talent present significant opportunities for further collaboration.

"By strengthening cooperation between our institutions and industries, we can address workforce challenges while promoting innovation, skills development, and sustainable economic growth," the Finnish minister said.

The talks highlighted complementarities between India’s expanding skilling ecosystem and Finland’s labour market needs in sectors such as healthcare, construction, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing.

Both sides stressed the importance of structured mobility frameworks, recognition of vocational qualifications, capacity building for trainers, integration of language training, and aligning skill standards with global requirements.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to promote ethical and sustainable workforce mobility, strengthen vocational education systems, and continue engagement through institutional partnerships and ongoing dialogue, according to the government.

