May 11, 2026 1:15 AM हिंदी

India expanding defence focus to world's busiest shipping route with strategic outpost

India expanding defence focus to world's busiest shipping route with strategic outpost (File Image)

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India to build a strategic outpost in the Indo-Pacific, expanding its defence focus towards some of the busiest shipping routes in the world in Southeast Asia, a report said.

India is pushing forward with a $9 billion infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, which is located near one of the world's critical shipping arteries away from the Indian mainland.

"It leverages Great Nicobar's strategic location to strengthen India's national security, maritime and defence presence in the Indo-Pacific while simultaneously embedding strong environmental safeguards and tribal welfare mechanisms," the Indian government said in a press statement on May 1.

The Great Nicobar island is located about 150 km from the western entrance of the Strait of Malacca, a narrow stretch of water passing between Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

This Strait is jointly managed by these three countries, and it is the shortest route between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea, which also carries more than a quarter of global sea trade.

"The project is attracting attention as disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, following the US-Iran-Israel conflict, bring focus to other vulnerable maritime chokepoints," the report noted.

As part of this project, an international container trans-shipment terminal will be established, and a dual-use civil and military airport will be built along with a power plant and township in the Great Nicobar Island.

"Analysts say expanding existing airstrips on the island will facilitate operations of fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, while building new jetties and logistics hubs will boost naval operations," the report said.

According to retired Brigadier Arun Sahgal, who directs the Forum for Strategic Initiatives in New Delhi, the current crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which has virtually paralysed the sea traffic since the Iran conflict started, has underlined the need to secure trade routes and strengthen India's defence posture.

"It enhances India's ability in the maritime space, whether it is for surveillance, monitoring of shipping traffic, or potential naval operations. The Great Nicobar Island has been talked of as a permanent forward base for military power projection. So essentially it strengthens India's presence in the Indo-Pacific," according to Harsh Pant, Vice-President at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Sid Malhotra makes chocolate pancakes for wife Kiara Advani celebrating motherhood

Sid Malhotra makes chocolate pancakes for wife Kiara Advani celebrating motherhood

Indonesia volcano eruption: Search and rescue operation ends, all victims found(File Image)

Indonesia volcano eruption: Search and rescue operation ends, all victims found

Hard pill to swallow, says Suryakumar Yadav after Royal Challengers Bengaluru end Mumbai Indians’ campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hard pill to swallow, says Suryakumar Yadav after RCB end MI’s campaign

Katrina Kaif’s receives heartwarming gift signed by son Vihaan on her 1st Mother's Day

Katrina Kaif’s receives heartwarming gift signed by son Vihaan on her 1st Mother's Day

INS Sudarshini's port call at Mindelo, Cape Verde, marks a key milestone: Ministry

INS Sudarshini's port call at Mindelo, Cape Verde, marks a key milestone: Ministry

India, Vietnam enhance maritime and scientific cooperation with INS Sagaradhwani's visit

India, Vietnam enhance maritime and scientific cooperation with INS Sagaradhwani's visit

Two Indians on Hantavirus-hit Cruise Ship are safe: Embassy(File Image)

Two Indians on Hantavirus-hit Cruise Ship are safe: Embassy

Krunal Pandya’s 73, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ice-cool finish help Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Mumbai Indians out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Krunal’s 73, Bhuvneshwar’s ice-cool finish help RCB knock MI out in Raipur thriller

India's nuclear breakthrough sets stage for realising own power generation dreams: Report

India's nuclear breakthrough sets stage for realising own power generation dreams: Report

Pak won't receive US favour by resolving West Asia conflict: Report

Pak won't receive US favour by resolving West Asia conflict: Report