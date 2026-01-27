January 27, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

India-EU trade deal a historic milestone, will benefit both economies: Business leaders

India-EU trade deal a historic milestone, will benefit both economies: Business leaders

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The India–European Union trade deal is a historic milestone that will create a large integrated market and deliver significant benefits to the economies of both regions, industry leaders said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Indo-EU Business Forum, Frank Schloeder, Managing Director of Hafele India Private Limited, said the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement after prolonged negotiations marks an important moment.

He noted that the deal comes at a time when the rules-based global order is facing considerable disruption.

“As members of the business community, the focus will be on maximising the benefits arising from this agreement,” he told IANS.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO of Artsana India–Chicco, described the agreement as a very positive development.

“The deal will significantly ease import and export processes and open up new opportunities for businesses on both sides,” he said.

Vinod Sharma, Managing Director of Deki India Electronics Limited, said his company has been manufacturing electronics products in India for the past 40 years and views the trade deal as a strong step forward.

“The agreement will enhance cooperation between two major economies. For India, Europe is not just a large market, but also a key source of advanced technology and increased investment,” he added.

Elsevier Chairman YS Chi said the agreement reached by both sides is highly encouraging and will make collaboration in areas such as trade, talent and intellectual property much easier.

“The deal will benefit not only the economies of India and Europe but also the global economy as a whole,” he added.

Fredrik Persson, President of BusinessEurope, told IANS that the India-Europe trade deal has come at a time when it was most needed.

“It will create a wide range of opportunities for Europe in India and for India in Europe,” Persson said.

“Together, the two regions form one of the world’s largest markets, and the agreement will help combine India’s skills with Europe’s technological strengths within a rules-based framework, benefiting both sides,” Persson added.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi Capitals by three runs in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi by three runs

Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semifinals race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe in Super 6 stage clash, remain on course for semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe, remain on course for semis

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa kahan, Chunky wahan’

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM (Photo: IANS)

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM