India, EU discuss Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) India and EU held the 9th High Level Dialogue for Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) in New Delhi and expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM).

During the meeting on Wednesday, India and EU discussed the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility and the EU proposal to set up a pilot European Legal Gateway Office in India. This office is proposed to be a one-stop hub to provide information and support the movement of professionals to the EU, starting with the ICT sector, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

The two sides reaffirmed that migration and mobility are an important dimension of the strategic partnership between India and the EU. They discussed further initiatives and steps aimed at realizing the full potential of cooperation in this area.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The two sides expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility (India-EU CAMM) and discussed the initiatives outlined in the Joint Communication on 'A New Strategic India-EU Agenda', adopted by the EU Council in September 2025."

The meeting was co-chaired by Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration, Policy and Welfare Division), MEA, and Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General, Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs in the European Commission. The two sides agreed to hold next round of HLDMM in Belgium on mutually agreeable dates.

The Heads of Mission and representatives of the Diplomatic Missions of EU Member States in New Delhi, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Education also attended the meeting.

Earlier on November 13, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Canada's Niagara on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. Jaishankar and Kallas discussed deepening India-EU Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to meet EU HRVP Kaja Kallas in Niagara today. Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

