India enters an era of energy abundance, resilient electricity future: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) India is entering an era of energy abundance and today, we are talking about managing surplus, ensuring resilience, and delivering universal excellence, according to the government.

Towards this, the ‘Bharat Electricity Summit 2026’, a global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held in the national capital from March 19-22.

According to Power Minister Manohar Lal, the summit will not just display what we have achieved; it will be a launchpad for what we will achieve together, by bringing on one platform technology providers, infrastructure developers, innovators and decision-makers.

“The Summit offers a unique environment where local capabilities connect with global vision to shape a sustainable and resilient electricity future,” he said.

The theme of the four-day summit is “Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally”.

It will showcase India's leadership in the global energy transition while addressing challenges and opportunities in the power sector.

According to Power Ministry, the summit will bring together domestic and international stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to deliberate on the future of electricity and sustainable energy systems, facilitate cross-sector dialogue and for strengthening global cooperation, fostering strategic partnerships.

It will feature more than 50 high-level conference sessions, a series of expert-led panel discussions, thematic pavilions and technology showcases representing the full spectrum of the electricity and clean energy value chain.

The event will host over 500 exhibitors, welcome 25,000+ attendees and attract 1,000+ delegates and 300 speakers from India and around the world, said the ministry.

“One of the features of the Summit would be a ‘Buyer Seller Meet’ that would seek to accelerate partnerships and unlock new business opportunities across the global power supply chain. Thus, the Summit shall be a forum for fostering cross-border collaborations and mobilising investments, to accelerate clean electricity deployment,” according to an official statement.

