June 12, 2025 8:20 PM हिंदी

India engaging with China to ensure supply chain for rare earth elements: MEA

India engaging with China to ensure supply chain for rare earth elements: MEA

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) As Indian manufacturers, especially in the automobile sector, discuss ways to tackle likely rare earth element shortage after China exports restrictions, New Delhi on Thursday said it is currently engaged with Beijing to ensure predictability in the supply chain for smooth trade.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, during a weekly media briefing in the national capital, that they have been in touch with the Chinese side on the issue.

“As you may be aware, in early April, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced the decision to implement export controls on certain rare earth-related items. We are engaging with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi and in Beijing, to ensure predictability in the supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices,” Jaiswal stated.

India sourced over 80 per cent of its 540 tonne magnet imports from China last fiscal.

In April, China, which is the world’s dominant exporter of rare earth magnets, imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and finished magnets, mandating export licences.

Recognising the risk, the government and automakers are taking action on two fronts. In the short term, the focus is on building strategic inventories, tapping alternative suppliers and accelerating domestic assembly under Production Linked Incentive schemes.

For the long term, reducing import dependency will hinge on fast-tracking rare earth exploration, building local production capacity and investing in recycling infrastructure.

Earlier this month, India and five Central Asian countries expressed interest in joint exploration of rare earth and critical minerals, as New Delhi aims to reduce dependence on shipments from China, which has curbed the exports of rare earth materials.

The government wants to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities and is reportedly considering offering production-based fiscal incentives to companies in the field of rare earth materials.

--IANS

na/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Netanyahu to Carney: World leaders express shock and grief over Air India plane crash (2nd Lead)

Netanyahu to Carney: World leaders express shock and grief over Air India plane crash (2nd Lead)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain for 12-month Term

Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain for 12-month Term

Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two of the PGTI NexGen 2025 at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen Forest Hill: Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

Fan event for Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' cancelled amidst Air India crash

Fan event for Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' cancelled amidst Air India crash

Todd Murphy joins Gloucestershire for four-game County Championship stint

Todd Murphy joins Gloucestershire for four-game County Championship stint

Pat Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138 in first innings, take 74-run lead on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

WTC Final: Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138, take a 74-run lead

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Sukant Kadam eyeing 'nothing less than a win' in Asia Para-Badminton Championships

Sukant Kadam eyeing 'nothing less than a win' in Asia Para-Badminton Championships

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore's ancestral home

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore's ancestral home