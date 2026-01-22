India emerges as major global fisheries and aquaculture player: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India has emerged as a major global fisheries and aquaculture player, backed by strong policies, processing capacity and logistics, with seafood export values doubling over the past decade, according to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj.

He emphasised that India is strengthening compliance and transparency, through the National Framework on Traceability (2025), EEZ Rules (2025) and updated High Sea Fishing Guidelines (2025), with focus on sustainable, export‑oriented growth in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The minister also underlined cooperation opportunities in advanced aquaculture and mariculture technologies, processing, cold chains, vessel design, digital monitoring, joint R&D, technology transfer, climate resilience, sustainable fisheries management, trade expansion and private‑sector partnerships.

The minister was addressing a conference that witnessed participation from diplomats representing 40 countries, including Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other senior mission officials.

The event underscored the growing strength of India’s international partnerships in the fisheries and seafood sector.

Climate change and ocean health, sustainability, responsible fisheries, technology transfer, green innovation, capacity building, supply‑chain development, and emerging domains such as ornamental fisheries and seaweed cultivation emerged as key pillars for enhanced collaboration.

According to Professor S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, seafood is a vital source of nutrition, contributes significantly to global food security, generates large-scale employment, and strengthens national economies.

He underlined that the Department of Fisheries is adopting a comprehensive value-chain approach, from production to export to ensure the sector's sustainable development.

George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, highlighted India’s rapid aquaculture growth, noting strong production gains and the Department’s aspiration to raise seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Kurian said that export values have risen by 21 per cent in the past seven months, reflecting robust sectoral momentum.

--IANS

na/