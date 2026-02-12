India emerges as global AI leader; farmers’ interests to be safeguarded in US trade deal: Priyam Gandhi Modi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Amid ongoing discussions over a potential India–US trade agreement, Priyam Gandhi Modi, Executive Director of the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC), on Thursday highlighted India’s growing global stature and underlined that the interests of farmers and the dairy sector would remain fully protected in any trade deal.

Speaking to IANS, she said India has made significant progress in strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem over the past few years.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, India is now counted among the top three or four countries globally that are rapidly advancing in AI and related sectors,” she explained.

She congratulated the government for positioning India as a key global player in this critical technology domain.

Commenting on the proposed India–US trade agreement, Priyam Gandhi Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s executive order to reduce tariffs to 18 percent but noted that the full contours of the deal are yet to be finalised.

“A detailed assessment would be possible only after both governments release the complete terms and conditions of the agreement,” she told IANS.

She added that the opposition often criticises initiatives that are actually in the national interest.

However, she stressed that any final opinion on the trade pact should be formed only after its full details are made public.

“The government’s position is clear that farmers and the dairy sector will be fully safeguarded under the proposed agreement,” she stated.

Referring to the global economic landscape, she said the past few years have been marked by disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Suez Canal blockage, and ongoing tariff tensions, all of which have shaken the global economy.

“These developments underscore the need for like-minded countries to collaborate more closely to ensure global economic stability,” Priyam Gandhi Modi told IANS.

She said India believes in the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” -- the world is one family -- and advocates collective progress.

--IANS

pk