India demands Pakistan end ‘grave’ human rights abuses in illegally occupied parts of Kashmir 

United Nations, Nov 1 (IANS) In a strong message to Pakistan exposing its "hypocrisy", India has demanded that it end the “grave” human rights abuses as its forces suppress the people’s open revolt in areas of Kashmir it illegally occupies.

“In the last few weeks alone, the occupying Pakistani forces and their proxies have killed many innocent civilians who are agitating for their basic rights and freedoms” in parts of Kashmir in occupies”, Bhavika Managalanandan, a First Secretary at India’s UN Mission, said on Friday.

"We call upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is an open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources”, she said at the General Assembly dismissing Islamabad’s diatribes.

Drawing attention to Pakistan’s diplomats flinging vicious allegations against India at every opportunity to speak at the UN regardless of the context of the discussions, Managalanandan said, “Repetitive allegations and lies change neither reality nor the truth”.

“Pakistan's double speak and hypocrisy does not deserve the time and attention of this august forum”, she said.

Mangalanandan spoke of the people of Kashmir participating in elections as vindication of India’s democracy.

“We reject attempts by Pakistan to denigrate the people of India and the Democratic choices regularly exercised, including by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” and “the social and economic progress experienced by them is evident for all to see”.

She added, “It is unfortunate that Pakistan has resorted to subversion of the principle of self-determination by resorting to false equivalences”.

Pakistan often claims that the Security Council asked for a plebiscite in Kashmir, but, in fact, the Council in its Resolution 47 of April 1948, ordered Pakistan to withdraw its troops and citizens from all of Kashmir.

But Islamabad continues the illegal occupation in violation of the Council's demand.

“Let me reiterate the union territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India”, Mangalanandan said.

Reiterating India’s commitment to human rights, she said it “stems from our freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, which emphasised non-violence and equality”.

The Gandhian legacy is enshrined in the Constitution, and “India's domestic framework for human rights protection continues to evolve and strengthen”, she said, adding that India has adopted progressive legislation and programmes to safeguard fundamental rights.

The judiciary has expanded human rights protection, while the Human Rights Commissions at the national and state levels provide the framework for rights protection, she added.

--IANS

al/rs