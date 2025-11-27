India conquer New Zealand 3-2 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh (Malaysia) Nov 27 (IANS) Indian men’s hockey team delivered a strong performance, winning 3-2 against New Zealand in a competitive match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Stadium in Ipoh on Thursday.

Amit Rohidas (4’), Sanjay (32’), and Selvam Karthi (54’) scored for India, while George Baker scored twice for New Zealand in the 42nd and 48th minutes.

New Zealand initiated the early phase of the match, but India's defence prevented any scoring chances. India created their first significant opportunity via a well-designed play, leading to a penalty corner, and Amit Rohidas (4’) successfully converted with a powerful drag-flick to give India the lead. India nearly scored again when the New Zealand goalkeeper saved Abhishek’s close-range shot, ending a lively first quarter with a 1-0 advantage.

The Black Sticks started the second quarter by seeking an equaliser, advancing the ball in search of an opening. They had a chance to level the score with a penalty corner but were thwarted by Indian defenders, allowing India to maintain a narrow halftime lead.

India started the second half strongly and extended their lead early, with Captain Sanjay (32’) scoring from a penalty corner. New Zealand sought to reply immediately with a few penalty corners but struggled to get past the Indian defence. Pawan was outstanding in goal for India, but his efforts were eventually overcome when George Baker (42’) scored for New Zealand, making the final quarter an exciting ending.

New Zealand started the fourth quarter looking for their second goal and equalised at 2-2 with a penalty corner, where George Baker scored again (48’). India responded immediately, as Abhishek’s pass was skilfully finished by Selvam Karthi (54’), putting India back ahead. They had a chance to seal the game with a penalty stroke but failed to score. Nonetheless, India maintained their lead in the final moments to secure a 3-2 victory and earn a well-deserved win.

India will next play Canada on November 29.