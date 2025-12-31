India conducts successful test of Pralay, quasi-ballistic missile off Odisha coast

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) India successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession on Wednesday. It was test-fired from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha and was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the test was carried out at around 10:30 am on Wednesday by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), off the coast of Odisha. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, Indian Air Force and Indian Army officers and the industry representatives, including the Development-cum-Production Partners.

Notably, the Pralay missile is a surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missile with a strike range of about 150 km to 500 km. It can carry multiple types of warheads against various targets. It is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, DPSUs and the industry on the successful test-launch of the missiles in quick succession.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he added.

The Pralay missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories -Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment {Engineers} and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited & Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries. For the tests, the systems were integrated by the two Development-cum-Production Partners.

DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in successful flight-tests and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.

--IANS

