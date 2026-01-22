India condemns vandalism at Zagreb Embassy, raises issue with Croatian authorities

Zagreb/New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India on Thursday condemned the incident of trespassing and vandalism by anti-India elements at its Embassy in Croatia's Zagreb, asserting that New Delhi has taken up the matter strongly with the Croatian authorities and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions.

"We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them," it added.

Some social media posts cited that Khalistani activists had indulged in vandalism at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb ahead of the European Union (EU) leaders' Republic Day visit to New Delhi.

Last year, during his visit to Zagreb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked Croatia for backing India's fight against terrorism as both nations began a new chapter in bilateral relationship during his historic visit to the country - the first-ever by an Indian PM.

PM Modi had held "productive discussions" with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb as both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in sectors like digital technologies, space, renewable energy, defence, maritime infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, amongst others.

Asserting that India and Croatia are bound by shared values ​​such as democracy, rule of law, pluralism, and equality, PM Modi thanked Croatia for its "steadfast support" to India in fighting cross-border terrorism. Both leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties.

"We agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and opposed to those forces who believe in democracy. We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Plenkovic and the Government of Croatia for their condolences on the terrorist attack in India on April 22. In such difficult times, the support of our friendly countries has been very valuable to us," said PM Modi after the delegation-level talks in June 2025.

He added that both countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas to boost bilateral trade and create reliable supply chains.

"We will promote cooperation in pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy, semiconductors. Cooperation will also be increased in shipbuilding and cyber security," remarked PM Modi.

