India-China Strategic Dialogue focuses on enhancing people-to-people ties, addressing concerns on sensitive issues

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held the India-China Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing ways to further advance bilateral ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues.

The two sides also discussed global, regional situations and other multilateral issues.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the India-China Strategic Dialogue with Executive Vice Foreign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting. Both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues. They exchanged views on the global and regional situation and multilateral issues," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated after the meeting.

On Monday, China's BRICS Sherpa and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended the First BRICS Sherpa Meeting held in New Delhi. According to the statement released by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China is ready to work with India and BRICS members and partner countries, to keep to the right positioning, deepen practical cooperation, optimise working mechanisms, strengthen multilateral coordination, safeguard international fairness and justice, and promote the continuous development of greater BRICS cooperation.

During the Sherpa meeting, discussions were held on the BRICS cooperation priorities and the major event arrangements for the year, and the preparation process for the 18th BRICS Summit was officially launched.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar launched the website, theme, and logo for BRICS 2026, scheduled to take place under India's chairship. Union Ministers of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present on the occasion.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global and regional significance, as well as issues of global political and economic governance.

The BRICS logo for India’s chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the "Namaste" gesture showcases India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration.

The theme of India's BRICS chairship is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' "India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit," the statement said.

