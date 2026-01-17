India, Canada to unlock new opportunities, deepen ties: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, reaffirming the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities and deepen ties between India and Canada.

In a post on X social media platform, Goyal said he had a productive meeting with Eby.

“Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Canada economic partnership, advancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaboration across sectors such as critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence and innovation,” the minister explained.

“We reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities & deepen the ties between both nations,” he added.

Goyal is set to lead a high-level trade and investment delegation to Canada, to advance the trade and commercial engagements between the two countries. According to him, the aim is to launch the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations with Canada.

India and Canada in November agreed to hold sustained ministerial engagements with the trade and investment community in both countries early next year.

British Columbia is India's largest trade partner in Canada, with bilateral trade touching $2.1 billion in 2024, representing about 25 per cent of Canada’s exports to India, according to Kahlon. It has 12,000 tech companies and has the fastest growing life sciences sector in the country.

Eby recently highlighted that a recent trade mission to Asia resulted in significant projects, including LNG Phase 2 which is expected to reach a final investment decision this year.

India is currently engaged in discussions on fair and balanced trade deals with 14 countries or groups representing nearly 50 nations, including the United States, the European Union, GCC countries, New Zealand, Israel, Eurasia, Canada, South Africa and the Mercosur group.

--IANS

na/