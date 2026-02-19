India can empower billion entrepreneurs through responsible AI: Vishal Sikka

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India has the potential to lead a new human revolution powered by purposeful and responsible Artificial Intelligence, Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of Vianai, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, Sikka said AI presents a historic opportunity for the country.

“India has previously transformed areas like connectivity and food security within a generation, and now it has a chance to build the next era through AI,” he noted.

Sikka, who is also the former CEO of Infosys, said AI can empower “a billion entrepreneurs” in India.

“AI should not just help people earn a living but enable them to build meaningful lives for themselves and others,” he told.

He stressed that India can move towards a true human revolution if AI is developed and used in a purposeful and responsible way.

He highlighted the massive productivity gains that AI can deliver when used properly. Sikka shared examples of a colleague at Stanford who rebuilt a large service in just 14 days using generative AI -- a task that earlier took 15 engineers nine months to complete.

He also spoke about a business leader who made a major strategic decision in a few days instead of taking a year, thanks to AI.

Calling AI an “incredible power,” Sikka said it gives instant access to knowledge in any language and can summarise information in different formats.

However, he cautioned that AI’s benefits are not automatic. To unlock real value, users must understand both its strengths and its limitations.

Sikka, who holds a PhD in AI, said there is still a large gap between large language models and their practical use inside enterprises.

“Bridging this gap requires building systems that are correct, trustworthy, verifiable and reliable. Only then can businesses truly benefit from AI,” he said.

He added that once this gap is closed, AI can remove the complexity of legacy systems within companies and transform entire industries.

“With imagination and responsible implementation, AI can simplify processes, boost productivity and empower individuals across sectors,” Sikka mentioned.

