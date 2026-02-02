India's Budget seen boosting NRI role, tech push, says US policy expert

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) The union budget sends a clear signal that New Delhi is actively courting global capital, talent, and strategic autonomy, with non-resident Indians placed at the center of that effort, a US-based policy expert said.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, told IANS in an interview that the budget reflects strategic confidence at a time of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Responding to a question, Kand said the budget meaningfully enables NRI participation in Indian equities by raising both individual and aggregate investment limits. That move, he said, makes direct market access simpler and more attractive.

Long-standing frictions in NRI property transactions have also been eased, he said. The changes reduce compliance burdens and unlock real estate liquidity for overseas Indians.

Khanderao said these measures together signal a cleaner and more welcoming investment framework for NRIs.

At the same time, he said India is making decisive bets on future growth engines.

He pointed to the IndiaAI push, which allocates Rs 10,000 crore for artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, data centers, and cloud capacity. He said this positions India as a global AI deployment and scale economy.

Khanderao also highlighted the expansion of Semiconductor Mission 2.0, backed by Rs 40,000 crore in investment. He said the creation of rare earth and critical mineral corridors would strengthen supply-chain resilience in semiconductors, electric vehicles, electronics, and defense manufacturing.

Rising defense outlays to Rs 7.8 lakh crore further accelerate high-tech and strategic defense self-reliance, he said. He added that this could also support India’s emergence as a global defense manufacturing and export player.

Underscoring that the Budget 2026 reflects a confident and forward-looking strategy, Kand said it enables stronger and cleaner investment channels for NRIs while laying the foundations of a technologically advanced and self-reliant India.

Khanderao said a stronger India also aligns with US strategic interests. “As an important strategic global partner of the US, a strong India is better for the US, specifically in counterbalancing China in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

--IANS

lkj/rs