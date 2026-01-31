India begin SAFF U19 Women’s C’ship with a win against Nepal

Pokhara (Nepal), Jan 31 (IANS) India began their SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 campaign with a 1-0 win against hosts Nepal at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, on Saturday.

Pearl Fernandes (49’) scored the only goal of the game right after the resumption in the second half.

Although this is an U19 tournament, India have travelled to Pokhara with an U17 squad that is preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup, later this year. Head coach Pamela Conti, who was appointed earlier this month, had her first game in charge, where she handed out junior India debuts to Redima Devi Chingkhamayum and Alva Devi Senjam, both of whom started the game.

On what could only be called a rough pitch, India began with an intent to get the lead early on, looking to play aerial diagonals to prise open the Nepal back-line. Captain Julan Nongmaithem threaded an early through ball with the outside of her boot to Redima, who fell short by about a couple of feet, failing to bring the ball under her control.

Nepal had a chance of their own in the 10th minute, when Barsha Oli played Sahara Limbu through inside the India box, but Elizabed Lakra showed good presence of mind to shield the Nepal forward, allowing India goalkeeper Munni to collect the ball with ease.

Both teams remained locked in a midfield battle for major parts of the first half, and with ground passes bobbing up and down, India opted to go for the aerial route, a tactic that almost paid off on the half-hour mark. Alva, who did well to get into a good crossing position on the left, sent a dangerous ball into the Nepal box. However, neither friend nor foe managed to connect to it

The second half started with a bang, as India surged forward in attack and took the lead just four minutes in. Substitute Pritika jinked past Nepal’s Maya Maske, hared into the box, and produced a cut-back. While the Nepal goalkeeper was well-positioned and managed to get a palm on the ball, she only facilitated India, parrying the ball into the path of an onrushing Pearl, who buried it home from close range.

The goal galvanised Nepal for some time, as they looked to make their way back into the game. However, their attempts to get past the India back-line were repeatedly thwarted by the Young Tigresses.

The hosts’ golden chance came on the hour mark, when captain Sushila KC’s corner dropped in the India penalty area and fell kindly for Srijana Baduwal, who volleyed it into the side-netting.

India regained the tempo in the closing stages, preventing Nepal from creating opportunities to equalise. Pritika had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed when she chased after a long clearance by Elizabed in the 89th minute. As the ball bounced inside the Nepal box and away from her markers, Pritika only had goalkeeper Jharna Dumrakoti to beat. While the India forward did manage to get to the ball first, her attempted chip looped wide of the goal.

India had another chance in injury time, when Elizabed played it to substitute Anwita Raghuraman, who laid it off for Julan. The India captain faked her shot before threading a pass through to Alva, but the Nepal defence managed to scupper the intricate move.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 12-0, a result that puts India in the second spot on the table; the Young Tigresses train Bangladesh only on goal difference. India will face Bangladesh in their next match on February 2 at 11:45 IST. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will progress to a one-off final.

--IANS

hs/