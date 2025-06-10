India bats for stronger cooperation at UN Ocean Conference in Nice

Nice (France), June 9 (IANS) Pushing for stronger global ocean cooperation at the UN Ocean Conference here, India’s Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and the UNESCO emissary Vidar Helgesen on Monday held a bilateral discussion on Monday with India expressing commitment to contribute through both satellite-based technologies and in-situ observation systems.

Leading the Indian delegation to the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice in France, Singh held bilateral discussions with Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Inter-governmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

The meeting centred around enhancing global ocean observation capabilities, with India expressing its commitment to contribute through both satellite-based technologies and in-situ observation systems, an official statement by the Indian government said.

Speaking during the interaction, Singh highlighted India’s efforts to improve scientific understanding of the Indian Ocean, particularly in the context of climate studies and monsoon forecasting.

“Strengthening ocean observation infrastructure is crucial not only for better climate prediction but also for unlocking the economic potential of the blue economy,” he noted.

Helgesen, in turn, encouraged India to play a more active role in contributing to the IOC’s global coordination mechanisms, particularly in the areas of data sharing, ocean services, and regional observation efforts.

The conversation underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing challenges such as sea level rise, marine pollution, and biodiversity loss.

India’s participation at the UNOC3 comes at a time when coastal states are increasingly recognizing the strategic and economic value of oceans.

With its extensive coastline and significant dependence on the monsoon cycle, India is positioning itself as a key player in global ocean governance, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

The conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, brings together heads of state, ministers, scientists, and civil society leaders to discuss ways to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal 14 -- to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.

Union Minister Singh is expected to participate in a series of multilateral engagements during the week, underlining India’s priorities in marine science, capacity building, and equitable access to ocean data.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

--IANS

vg/pgh