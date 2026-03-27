India backs Bangladesh's call for justice over 1971 genocide by Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India on Friday extended support to Bangladesh's pursuit of justice over the genocide carried out by Pakistan during 'Operation Searchlight' in March 1971.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the campaign included systematic and targetted killing of millions of Bangladeshis alongside widespread sexual violence against women by Pakistani forces.

He pointed out that the brutality triggered a massive displacement, forcing millions of Bangladeshis to seek refuge in India.

"We are all aware of the terrible atrocities that were committed by Pakistan during Operation Searchlight in 1971. The genocide involved the systematic and targetted killing of millions of Bangladeshi people, innocent people, and mass sexual violence against women. It also forced millions of Bangladeshi people out of their country. They came to India as refugees. These atrocities, needless to say, shook the conscience of the world at large. Pakistan, however, remains in denial to this very day of its crimes. We support Bangladesh in its desire for justice,” said Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described the events of March 25, 1971, as a “pre-planned massacre” and one of the most brutal chapters in the nation’s history, as the country on Wednesday observed Genocide Day in remembrance of those killed during the crackdown by Pakistani forces.

“March 25, 1971, is observed as Genocide Day. On the occasion of Genocide Day, I pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs. In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, March 25, 1971, remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days,” read a statement issued by the Bangladesh PM on Genocide Day.

He stated that the Pakistani occupation forces had launched one of the most "heinous" genocides in history against the unarmed Bangladeshis on that night under 'Operation Searchlight'.

Calling the 1971 crackdown a pre-planned massacre, Tarique Rahman added that Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at multiple places, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbagh Police Lines, resulting in numerous deaths.

Meanwhile, emphasising the significance of the bilateral relationship, Jaiswal further said on Friday that engagement continues from both sides, with India seeking not only to maintain its multi dimensional ties with Bangladesh but also to further strengthen and advance them.

He noted that during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory letter through Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, outlining India’s vision for the future of bilateral relations.

“A new government has been formed in Bangladesh. Our Speaker, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was sent to attend the swearing-in ceremony of this government. Our Prime Minister sent a congratulatory letter through him, and also sent a letter outlining our vision for how we want to take this relationship forward. Discussions are ongoing on both sides. We want to not only maintain our diverse relationships with Bangladesh, but also strengthen and expand them further,” said Jaiswal.

--IANS

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